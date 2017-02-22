At last: a standard contract to protect freelancers

Freelancers Union and And Co are launching the first common, standard agreement to protect freelance workers today.

The basic template can be customized to suit the needs of the individual and the parameters of the project. For example, freelancers can add components dealing with intellectual property, cancellation fees, and different licensing agreements.

This standard contract is also compliant with the new N.Y.C. law, which mandates that employers pay freelancers within 30 days of completing their work.