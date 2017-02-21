Tesla Q4 earnings preview: Don’t worry about the numbers

When Tesla reveals its fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow, investors will be more interested in updates on the Model 3, Gigafactory, and battery production than the company’s profit and loss. The fledgling electric car manufacturer has promised to deliver 50,000 cars in the second half of 2016. Last quarter it delivered over 24,000 cars. It also hopes to produce 500,000 cars annually by 2018. In Q3 it produced over 25,000 vehicles.
While the business is growing, so too are capital expenditures. Analysts estimate a loss of 43 cents a share on revenue of $2.19 billion. The company expects to reach $1.8 billion in costs for the year. As long as Tesla continues to hit its own benchmarks, investors aren’t likely to be concerned with losses.
[Photo: Tesla]