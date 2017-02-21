Tesla Q4 earnings preview: Don’t worry about the numbers

When Tesla reveals its fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow, investors will be more interested in updates on the Model 3, Gigafactory, and battery production than the company’s profit and loss. The fledgling electric car manufacturer has promised to deliver 50,000 cars in the second half of 2016. Last quarter it delivered over 24,000 cars. It also hopes to produce 500,000 cars annually by 2018. In Q3 it produced over 25,000 vehicles.