“Like” farms are still a big problem for Facebook

A recent Facebook dustup is serving as a fresh reminder of the social network’s longstanding battle against “like” farming—which is basically when scammers post outrageous or attention-getting content for the express purpose of collecting likes and shares for profit. In the latest case in point, a U.K. mother discovered scammers using a photo of her child covered in chicken pox, the BBC reported today. The photo was real, except the scammers claimed the boy had cancer and that Facebook would donate money toward his medical bills if the post collected enough likes and comments.