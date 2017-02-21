Verizon gets a $350 million discount on Yahoo

How much are a billion hacked accounts worth? Verizon and Yahoo said today they amended the terms of their long-suffering merger. Under the new deal, Verizon will pay $4.48 billion in cash for Yahoo’s internet business, $350 million less than the original figure. The discount comes after revelations of two massive hacks against Yahoo, which compromised 500 million and 1 billion user accounts, respectively. Read the full release here.