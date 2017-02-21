Intuit says the on-demand economy is only getting bigger

Intuit released its second annual on-demand economy report today. The company surveyed some 6,200 people working on Lyft, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Upwork, TaskRabbit, Wonolo, MBO Partners, OnForce, Work Market, Catalant, Field Nation, Kelly Services, and Avvo. Here are some key stats from the report:

• 1 in 5 people come to the on-demand economy for work because they have fallen on financial hardship.

• 41% of workers in this industry are female.

• Average age of an on demand worker is 40.

• 64% are white; 11% are black; 10% are hispanic; 7% are Asian; 9% identify otherwise.

• 41% of on demand workers have either traditional full-time or part-time work.

• 48% say that working on-demand gigs helps them to maintain their financial position rather than improve it.