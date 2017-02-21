Uber has hired former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder to investigate sexual harassment allegations

It’s been a tough 24 hours. I know the company is hurting, and understand everyone has been waiting for more information on where things stand and what actions we are going to take.

First, Eric Holder, former U.S. attorney general under President Obama, and Tammy Albarran—both partners at the leading law firm Covington & Burling—will conduct an independent review into the specific issues relating to the workplace environment raised by Susan Fowler, as well as diversity and inclusion at Uber more broadly. Joining them will be Arianna Huffington, who sits on Uber’s board; Liane Hornsey, our recently hired chief human resources officer; and Angela Padilla, our associate general counsel. I expect them to conduct this review in short order.