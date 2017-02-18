Watch live: SpaceX  launches resupply mission to the International Space Station

Elon Musk’s space company, SpaceX, is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday at 10:01 a.m. ET. The rocket is carrying a Dragon capsule filled with supplies, science experiments (including live mice), and hardware bound for the International Space Station. The rocket is set to lift off from a pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Cape in Canaveral, Florida. As with other launches, SpaceX will attempt to recover its Falcon 9 rocket by landing it vertically back on Earth after it has separated from the supply capsule.