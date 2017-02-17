advertisement
Report: SoftBank is willing to give up control of Sprint to clinch long-sought merger with T-Mobile

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The Japanese conglomerate, whose efforts to merge the two telecom companies have been stymied by U.S. anti-trust regulators, is prepared to surrender its control of Sprint to make the deal happen, reports Reuters. 
