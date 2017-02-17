This dwarf planet between Mars and Jupiter might have organic molecules

NASA’s Dawn spacecraft has found evidence for organic material on a dwarf planet called Ceres, which is the largest body located in an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The space agency said yesterday that Dawn’s “infrared mapping spectrometer” detected organic compounds in a crater on the body’s northern hemisphere. “The discovery adds to the growing list of bodies in the solar system where organics have been found,” NASA said in a blog post.
Organic material is a necessary component for Earth-like life, though its presence doesn’t mean that life exists or existed there.