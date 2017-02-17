Mobileye equips 4,500 NYC rideshare vehicles with anti-collision tech

One of the world’s largest providers of autonomous car tech, Mobileye, said today that it has equipped 4,500 rideshare vehicles in New York City with anti-collision technology . However, the tech also allows vehicle and fleet operators to monitor driver behavior.

The installations were conducted in partnership with Atlas Financial Holdings, an insurance provider for the taxi and limousine industries. It includes vehicles whose drivers ride with both Uber and Lyft.

Once installed in the car, sensors automatically notify drivers of potential collisions in real time so they have enough time to react. However, the installation also includes tracking tech third-party firm Pointer Telocation, which lets vehicle and fleet owners review operators’ driving behavior.



[Photo: Mobileye]