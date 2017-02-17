I used Trump’s anti-media survey to defend credible journalists

President Trump spent almost an entire press conference lambasting the media yesterday, and soon afterward, his campaign committee blasted out a “Mainstream Media Accountability Survey,” which appears to have the dual purpose of stirring up more anti-media sentiment and collecting donations. The survey is available online: I was easily able to take it multiple times, using both fake email addresses and real ones. Much of it focuses on the major cable news outlets—CNN, MSNBC, Fox News—and whether they have been fair in their coverage of Trump and Republican causes. Where possible, I answered the questions favorably for credible news outlets, but in some cases, that wasn’t even possible. One multiple-choice question simply asks: “On which issues does the mainstream media do the worst job of representing Republicans?”