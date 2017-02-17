advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

YouTube says it has now added captions to over 1 billion videos

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In recent years, Google’s speech recognition technology has improved 50% in accuracy, allowing it to make far more of its videos available to the deaf and hearing impaired. Currently, YouTube users watch more than 15 million videos with automated captions each day, and the captions service supports 10 languages, writes YouTube program manager Liat Kaver in a blog post.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life