Apple has decided that the iPad Pro isn’t a computer after all

Last August, Apple released an iPad Pro ad that positioned the tablet as an amazing computer. Now it has a new commercial that declares that the iPad Pro isn’t a computer, but rather something better—faster than most laptops, with optional built-in LTE and the Pencil stylus. The semantic shift illustrates the challenge of explaining a device that has a distinctly different set of pros and cons than a garden-variety PC. And that issue is one of the factors that has made the iPad a tougher long-term sell for Apple than many of us would have predicted a few years ago.