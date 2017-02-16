More bad news for Samsung—vice chairman Jay Y. Lee arrested on bribery charges

The 48-year-old executive was arrested and taken into custody today after a South Korean district court issued a warrant earlier. Lee is accused of bribery and other charges in the corruption scandal that caused the South Korean parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye .

The Seoul Central District Court deliberated on the matter all day Thursday, and Lee was apprehended by police outside the court just after the warrant was issued. That same court also declined to issue and arrest warrant for Samsung president Park Sang-jin.

Today’s event is yet another body-blow against Samsung’s reputation. It’s been a bruising year already after the company was forced to recall and remove from market its Galaxy Note 7 phone. The batteries in the phone blew up after Samsung failed to discover dangerous design flaws during production.