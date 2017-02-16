Read Mark Zuckerberg’s 6,000-word manifesto on Facebook’s growing role in social infrastructure

Ever since the election, the Facebook chief has been uncharacteristically vocal about Facebook’s growing role in how information is distributed and shared, and how people connect. (Rumor has it, the scourge of fake news on the social network has him doing some soul-searching.) Today, Zuck posted his most ambitious missive yet, an extensive 6,000-word outline of Facebook’s role in everything from promoting civic engagement to combating global crises like terrorism and climate change.
“This is especially important right now. Facebook stands for bringing us closer together and building a global community. When we began, this idea was not controversial. Every year, the world got more connected and this was seen as a positive trend. Yet now, across the world there are people left behind by globalization, and movements for withdrawing from global connection. There are questions about whether we can make a global community that works for everyone, and whether the path ahead is to connect more or reverse course.”
Read the full post here.