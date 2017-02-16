Google’s virtual piano lets you play a duet with a computer

Google wants to teach computers to make art. While a goal that lofty isn’t likely to be met anytime soon, this is a start: A.I. DUET is a simple, browser-based piano interface that lets you play notes and chords as Google’s artificial intelligence algorithms attempt to play along and improvise. It’s a somewhat crude implementation, but serves as an early example of what the team at Google Magenta (a division of Google Brain) is trying to achieve: creating tools that can use AI models to generate art and assist human artists in real time.

