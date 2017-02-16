These unsettling traffic safety stats will make you want to take the bus

This is why I prefer subways. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released its latest “Traffic Safety Culture Index” this week, and the results show American drivers to be an unsettling amalgam of distraction and delirium. They’re also full of contradictions: While 81.1% of drivers say texting or emailing while driving is a “serious threat” to safety, nearly a third admit that they’ve sent a text or email while driving in the last 30 days. Below are more key stats from the survey. Check out the full results and methodology here.