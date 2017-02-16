advertisement
Here’s how rich the founders of Snapchat will soon be

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Per calculations from Recode, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel will be worth about $4.22 billion after the company’s initial public offering of stock next month. Bobby Murphy, Snap’s CTO and cofounder, will be worth $3.63 billion. Snap Inc. will reportedly start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 2. Read Recode’s full report here.

