Trump to nominate Alexander Acosta for Labor Secretary

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Alexander Acosta, a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, is currently the dean of Florida International University’s law school. He also served as President George W. Bush’s Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights division. Trump’s previous pick, fast-food empire CEO Andrew Puzder, withdrew his nomination yesterday in the wake of reports of his poor treatment of employees and allegations that he abused his ex-wife.
This story is developing.

