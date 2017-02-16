Get ready for a day without immigrants—and great food

Businesses in cities across the United States are closing today to show support for immigrant workers and protest President Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric. Among them are five restaurants owned by celebrity chef José Andrés, NPR reports. The idea behind the grassroots “Day Without Immigrants” is to demonstrate the contributions of immigrant workers by showing what life would be like without them. It’s unclear how many people or businesses are participating.
Andrés—whose restaurant empire spans 17 establishments, food trucks, and catering operations—spoke with Fast Company recently about how to build a strong brand.