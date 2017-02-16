Google News has expanded its “fact check” feature to Latin America

In the worldwide fight against “fake news,” Google is expanding its toolkit to more places around the world. Last October it launched a feature in the U.S. and U.K., which offered a “fact check” in Google News under articles to help people learn the facts about certain issues. Yesterday, Google announced that feature is being expanded to Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.
Now, in the expanded sections of those regions’ Google News sites, for select articles, users can click this new fact-checking section. Based on a cursory glance of my U.S. Google News, it doesn’t seem to be oft-used feature. But perhaps as it gears up, we’ll be seeing more of it.