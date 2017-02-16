Twitter is basically telling abusive users to go sit in the corner

Following Twitter’s recent announcement that it is rolling out new tools to crack down on abuse, we’re starting to learn more about what that looks like. The social network is temporarily limiting the reach of users whose behavior has been deemed abusive—a kind of Twitter timeout—as BuzzFeed reported yesterday. Some users are posting screenshots of messages they’ve received telling them their reach has been reduced for 12 hours, meaning only their followers could see their tweets during that timeframe. Read the details here.