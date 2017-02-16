Uber is giving select employees a way to cash in on their options

Uber’s earliest employees stand to cash in big when the company goes public. In the meantime, their wealth is largely on paper. To keep these employees around, Uber is offering them a way to access their reserves.

Roughly 200 employees are eligible for a stock buyback program, wherein Uber repurchases their shares, according to Bloomberg. For those select few, Uber is willing to take no more than 10% of their shares in exchange for cash. Naturally this arrangement benefits Uber too. In its next funding round it can offer up those shares for a handsome sum. Read the full article here.