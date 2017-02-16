advertisement
Watch India break a space record by launching 104 satellites in just 18 minutes

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The number of satellites launched by India’s space agency yesterday almost tripled the previous record for single-day launches. The risks were high, as seen in this video (via the Guardian), with satellites firing out every few seconds from a single rocket traveling at 17,000 miles per hour.

