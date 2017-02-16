Oops, it happened again: Yahoo warns users about malicious hack 

Amid reports that Verizon is finally about to close in on its acquisition of the company for a lower price due to a series of hackings, Yahoo was hit once again with bad news yesterday. Users received a warning about malicious hacks related to a third data breach originally disclosed in December 2016, reports ZDNet. The email read: “Based on the ongoing investigation, we believe a forged cookie may have been used in 2015 or 2016 to access your account.” In the wake of Yahoo admitting last year to massive attacks in 2013 and 2014 that together affected more than a billion accounts, Verizon threatened to pull out of the deal but eventually negotiated what is expected to be a price cut between $250 and $350 million.