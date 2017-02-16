Motor vehicle deaths sharply increased again last year, says safety council

In an alarming release, the National Safety Council estimates that as many as 40,000 people died in car and truck crashes last year, a 6% increase over 2015 and a 14% increase over 2014—the biggest two-year jump since 1964. The council, which makes its preliminary estimate based on data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, does not lay out the causes of the crashes. But it uncovered some disturbing trends in a survey—with 64% of drivers saying they are comfortable speeding, and 47% saying they’re comfortable with texting either manually or through voice controls while at the wheel.