More layoffs are coming to Disney’s Maker Studios in another blow to MCNs

The limelight continues to fade for multi-channel networks. According to reports in the Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Maker Studios is bracing for a round of significant layoffs as parent company Disney prepares to reduce its network of digital stars and focus on a smaller pool of top talent. It’s at least the second round of staff cuts in under a year and comes the same week that Disney cut ties with PewDiePie—its biggest YouTube star—over a series of anti-Semitic remarks. Sources cited by Variety say the layoffs are not related to that event.