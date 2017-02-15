Elon Musk explains why he deleted a tweet that the “Muslim immigration ban is not right” soon after posting it

The Tesla founder and CEO, who has been criticized for his role on President Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, raised eyebrows this afternoon when he published two tweets calling Trump’s immigration ban “not right” and then almost immediately deleted them, reports Gizmodo :



Musk later explained that they were earlier drafts which he “accidentally published.” Which is interesting, since his tweet on January 28 about the ban used much weaker language, calling it a “blanket entry ban” rather than a “Muslim ban” and saying that it was “not the best way to address the country’s challenges” rather than “not right.”