advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Imports report suggests Samsung sold more phones in the U.S. than Apple in Q4 2016

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

New data from Panjiva shows that smartphone shipments to the U.S. from South Korea and Vietnam (where Samsung phones are made) grew by 9.8% during the last three months of 2016. Meanwhile, Panjiva says, shipments from China (where the iPhone is made) declined by 3.4%. Based on these numbers, Panjiva floats the idea that Samsung sold more phones in the U.S. than Apple. Not enough data to confirm that, but interesting.  

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life