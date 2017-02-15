advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Reports: Labor nominee Puzder to withdraw under pressure from top GOP lawmakers

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The CEO of the fast-food empire that owns the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s chains has been under fire in recent months for his treatment of employees, allegations that he abused his ex-wife, and his employment of an illegal immigrant as a housekeeper. As Fast Company reported, even employees at the Department of Labor secretly petitioned against Puzder’s nomination.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life