Reports: Labor nominee Puzder to withdraw under pressure from top GOP lawmakers

The CEO of the fast-food empire that owns the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s chains has been under fire in recent months for his treatment of employees, allegations that he abused his ex-wife, and his employment of an illegal immigrant as a housekeeper. As Fast Company reported, even employees at the Department of Labor secretly petitioned against Puzder’s nomination.
Fox News has learned that President Trump’s pick for labor secretary, Andy Puzder, is expected to withdraw his nomination.
— David Goodman (@davidgoodmanFBN) February 15, 2017