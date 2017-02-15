People are more afraid of deadlines than of actually dying

Job board CareerCast’s new survey asked over 1,000 people to rank 11 stress factors including travel, physical demands, environmental conditions, hazards encountered, meeting the public, competitiveness, risking their or another’s life, and deadlines.
Most people rated deadlines as the top cause of stress on their jobs above the risk of actual death. A full 30% of respondents put that down as their number one choice vs. 17% of putting another’s life at risk and a mere 7% who were stressed putting their own life at risk. Our guess is there weren’t a lot of journalists in their survey.