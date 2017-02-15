HTC said to be developing mobile VR headset

According to CNET, HTC is aiming to do just that, quoting company head of global sales Chia-lin Chang as saying during an interview in Singapore that, “Vive is very top end, and in the coming months you’ll see our plans in terms of mobility and VR, and it’s not a phone slapped onto a headset. It’d be a different thing.” He then added that this new product would launch by year’s end. An HTC spokesperson wouldn’t directly confirm to Fast Company that the company is developing a mobile headset, saying instead that “there are different ways to approach VR that span the full spectrum from truly mobile 360 to immersive room-scale like the Vive, and everything in between,” and that “We’re currently focused on Vive and building the ecosystem for VR [and] we support VR is all its forms. The market for VR will be built from many different angles, and we fully believe in our current strategy of focus on the most premium VR experiences.”

[Photo: Flickr user Maurizio Pesce]