Makerbot’s fortunes tumble again with layoffs of 30%

A month after its CEO called it quits , MakerBot says it’s laying off 30% of its staff as part of a plan to, as new CEO Nadav Goshen wrote in a blog post , “deepen our focus on core products.”

The 3D printing company, which has been struggling since being acquired by Stratasys in 2013 (for far more than it proved to be worth) said the cuts are part of an ongoing transformation and a focus on long-term goals. It would seem likely that remaining employees will be looking elsewhere, as it’s unclear if the latest strategy will solidify things. H/T TechCrunch