The sun is shining on the U.S. solar industry. A forthcoming report from GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association shows that solar PV panel installations hit 14,626 megawatts in the United States last year, a dramatic 95% increase over 7,493 megawatts in 2015. The full U.S. Solar Market Insight report will be released on March 9. Read GTM’s blog post here.