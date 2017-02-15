advertisement
Under Armour is scrambling after its CEO praised Trump

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank recently described President Trump as a “real asset” to the country, but he’s no asset to Under Armour. The sports clothing brand is facing ongoing backlash for Plank’s remarks. Even its spokesperson, Steph Curry, spoke out against them. The company’s stocks are suffering too: Bloomberg reports that shares have tumbled and analysts have downgraded the stock.

In crisis mode, Under Armour issued a statement clarifying the company’s view. And today, it put out a full-page ad in the Baltimore Sun—its hometown newspaper—affirming its belief in “equal rights” and calling immigration is “a source of strength, diversity, and innovation.” All the same, the company isn’t naming Trump directly with these followups.

