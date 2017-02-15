advertisement
In last quarter of 2016, hedge funds were bullish on Wall Street and bearish on tech

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Major funds like Third Point Capital and Lone Pine Capital increased their holdings in financial institutions like Goldman Sachs but trimmed their stakes in Apple and Facebook in the fourth quarter, reports Bloomberg. The below chart shows what top hedge funds did with their holdings in Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon.
Read the full story here

