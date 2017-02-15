Alexa, call me maybe? Amazon and Google are mulling phone service for their home devices: report

Amazon and Google are reportedly interested in adding phone service to their popular home speaker devices—Echo and Home—but hangups about telecom regulations and privacy are complicating matters. Citing unnamed sources, the Wall Street Journal reported this morning that the functionality could be added as soon as this year. Phone service would help the competing tech behemoths further entrench their devices into the lives of consumers and open a rich new vein of data collection. Read the full story here.
[Photo: Amazon]