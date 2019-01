Home rental unicorn Airbnb could be earning as much as $3.5 billion annually in the next three years, sources tell Forbes. Here are two extra tidbits from the report:

• Airbnb spends shockingly little on overhead: no more than $300 million in total since it kicked up operations nine years ago.

• Airbnb earned $100 million in profit on $1.7 billion revenue last year.

