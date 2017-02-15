Now Microsoft is raising prices on its consumer products in the U.K. because of Brexit

The company had previously raised prices on its enterprise products due to the fall of the pound in the months after the U.K.’s vote to leave the European Union, but now it’s hiking prices to its consumer products as well, including an 11.5% price hike to some of its flagship Surface Books, reports TechCrunch. Microsoft is just the latest in a long list of companies, including Apple and Sonos, to raise consumer prices in the U.K. after the Brexit vote.

