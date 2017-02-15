Magic Leap accused of ignoring incidents of blatant misogyny

The augmented reality company has been sued by a former employee alleging a series of bizarre misogynistic and sexual discriminatory behavior at its company, reports the Verge . In just one alleged incident during a new-hire orientation session, a Magic Leap IT lead reportedly said, “Yeah, women always have trouble with computers . . . In IT we have a saying: Stay away from the Three Os—Orientals, old people, and ovaries.”

When the employee who reported the incident later asked why the IT lead was not fired, Magic Leap’s chief administrative officer allegedly replied that they could not fire him because he was African-American and there were white men at the company who had done “far worse.” He went on to allegedly say that the African-American employee would then sue the company since he was fired and not the white employees. When the person bringing the complaint asked why Magic Leap didn’t just fire them all, the CAO allegedly replied: “Because we need the white guys. They’re important. We need them. I know you’re upset, but my hands are tied.”