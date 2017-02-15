advertisement
Now you can use Signal for encrypted video calls

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Edward Snowden’s favorite communication app has launched a beta of its encrypted video calls for both Android and iOS, the company wrote in a blog post. To use the beta video calling feature, download the latest version of the app and then go to Settings -> Advanced -> Video calling beta to enable it.
[Image: Signal]

