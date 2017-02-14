These are the Trump campaign aides who reportedly had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence

U.S. intelligence agencies intercepted phone calls showing that at least four of Trump’s aides communicated with senior Russian officials in the year before the election, reports the New York Times . Though law enforcement agents uncovered the communications around the same time they found evidence that Russia was interfering in the U.S. election through hacking in an effort to help Trump, they have not so far found any evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin, notes the NYT .

The four aides named in the story are:

• Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman for a few months last year, denied the allegations, telling the NYT: “It’s not like these people wear badges that say, ‘I’m a Russian intelligence officer.'”

• Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser who submitted his resignation to Trump last night amid reports that he had misled the administration about his discussions with a Russian official.

• Carter Page, a businessman who worked as an investment banker in Russia and was a former foreign policy adviser to Trump.

• Roger Stone, a longtime political operative who has done opposition research for numerous Republican candidates.