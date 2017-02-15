Etsy Studio wants to be your new destination for crafting 

Etsy has long been frequented by makers of all kinds, but the casual Etsy buyer might not be aware that many of its sellers source their supplies from Etsy itself. This spring, Etsy is amplifying that business with the launch of Etsy Studio, a whole new marketplace dedicated to craft supplies. The new platform opens to the public in April and will exclusively sell supplies alongside Pinterest-style inspiration, through DIY tutorials created by an in-house content team.

I got an early look at both Etsy Studio and Shop Manager, a revamped dashboard that allows sellers to manage all their Etsy stores and sales channels from one place. Read more about it here.