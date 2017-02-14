Republicans’ secret messaging app has surged in popularity since Trump’s inauguration

GOP officials and aides wary of hackers—and of being accused of taking part in the flood of leaks emanating from the Trump White House—have started using Confide, an encrypted messaging app, according to recent reports in Axios and the Washington Post .

The app’s growth has accelerated since the start of the year and new user growth has tripled in just the last week, says Confide cofounder and president Jon Brod, though he declined to specify raw numbers. According to data from analytics firm App Annie, the 3-year-old app is now ranked 198 in the iOS App Store, compared to 328 a week ago. The app, which features anti-screenshot measures and iMessage integration, saw a similar spike shortly after Trump’s inauguration.

For what it’s worth, staffers on Hillary Clinton’s campaign reportedly preferred Signal, a rival secure messaging app, so sending secret messages across the aisle may be a challenge.



