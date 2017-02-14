The worst thing about your Facebook news feed is about to get even worse

Get ready to be annoyed: Facebook videos are going to autoplay with sound starting sometime soon. At Recode ‘s Code Media conference, Facebook’s VP of partnerships, Dan Rose, divulged this information during an interview:

According to the blog post making the official announcement, Facebook said that it tested sound settings on the news feed and received “positive feedback” with this new setting. “With this update, sound fades in and out as you scroll through videos in News Feed, bringing those videos to life,” it writes.