Here’s the flying taxi that Dubai’s transportation authority says could be in the skies by summer

Given that The Jetsons promised these things 50 years ago, we’re skeptical that this will actually happen. Nevertheless, Dubai’s Roads and Transportation Agency said yesterday that it has tested an autonomous flying taxi drone capable of transporting passengers—and it hopes to have them in the air by July. The bubble-shaped aircraft is the Chinese-made EHang 184, which made its debut at CES 2016 and was again on display at the World Government Summit this week in Dubai. RTA has a promo video, but we challenge you to find an actual human being inside the craft while it’s airborne.