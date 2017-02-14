advertisement
Expensive Valentine’s Day breakup: the Aetna-Humana merger is over

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

One month after a federal judge blocked the proposed $34 billion deal on antitrust grounds, health insurance giants Aetna and Humana are calling the whole thing off. Aetna said today it will pay Humana a $1 billion breakup fee. Read the details here.

