Kim Jong-un’s half-brother was assassinated: reports

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

News outlets are reporting that the older half-brother of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was murdered this week at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. Citing South Korea media outlets, the New York Times says 45-year-old Kim Jong-nam was fatally attacked with poison needles. Read the full story here.

