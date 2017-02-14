Disney cuts ties with PewDiePie over anti-Semitic videos

The YouTube sensation, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has seen his joint venture with Disney severed after he posted nine videos since last August that contained anti-Semitic jokes or Nazi imagery, reports the Wall Street Journal. PewDiePie and Disney’s joint venture, Maker Studios, produced apps, videos, and merchandise. A spokesperson for Maker Studios said:
“Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate. Maker Studios has made the decision to end our affiliation with him going forward.”