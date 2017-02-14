advertisement
Nokia is planning to relaunch the classic Nokia 3310 feature phone

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

In the age of smartphone overload, the company is betting there’s still a market for the 3310, a feature phone popular at the turn of the century thanks to its day-long battery life and near indestructibility. Expect the phone to relaunch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 26, says VentureBeat.
